Sandeep Reddy Vanga reveals he would go with Mahesh Babu if Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal was made in Telugu

Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s upcoming film Animal has been the talk of the town for quite some time now. The film, which features Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles, is all set to hit the silver screens on December 1.

With just days left for the film’s release, the hype surrounding the film is higher than ever. In the latest update, Sandeep Reddy Vanga has revealed that he would have cast Mahesh Babu in the lead role if the film were to be made in Telugu. The ace director made the revelation during the question and answer session of the pre-release event of Animal, which is taking place in Hyderabad today (November 27).

Animal’s pre-release event

Animal’s pre-release event took place in Hyderabad. The event was attended by the extended cast and crew of the film, including Rashmika Mandanna, Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, producers Dil Raju and Bhushan Kumar, apart from the helmer. They talked about various aspects of the film and even answered the questions that fans had about the film.

More about Animal

Animal is touted to be a crime thriller film that delves deeper into a father-son relationship. The official trailer of the film was released on November 23 and has garnered positive reviews all over. Additionally, three singles from the film, titled Hua Main, Satrangi, and Papa Meri Jaan have been released as well, and have been received well by the audience.

Apart from writing and directing the film, Sandeep Reddy Vanga has also edited the project. The music for the film is composed by Harshvardhan Rameshwar, who had previously worked with Sandeep Vanga in his maiden film Arjun Reddy. Additionally, the songs have been composed by Pritam. The camera for the film has been cranked by Amit Roy. The film has been certified ‘A’ by the CBFC and will be released in Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil, and Kannada languages.

