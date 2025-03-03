Sandeep Reddy Vanga reveals if Prabhas-led Spirit would BREAK Baahubali’s records: ‘I will definitely make...’

Filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s upcoming project Spirit, starring Prabhas, is one of the most anticipated films amongst fans. Recently, the director revealed if he feels any pressure to break records made by Prabhas’ iconic film Baahubali with Spirit.

According to Times Now, in response, Sandeep Reddy Vanga highlighted that the idea of his film Spirit emerging as a raging success like Baahubali 2 was indeed a pressure. However, he does not wish to take it and is only keen on making a film that is engaging and intriguing above all.

He said, “It's a pressure that I've to make 2000 crore and beat Baahubali 2. But I will definitely make an engaging and intriguing film. We have to see what happens next. There is no pressure on me to beat the numbers of Baahubali 2.”

For the uninformed, Prabhas has been under quite a hectic schedule lately and has several projects lined up. The actor is working on Hanu Raghavapudi-directed Fauji at the moment.

An earlier report stated that Sandeep Reddy Vanga made a special request to the Rebel star, now that he would join the sets of Spirit after completing Fauji and then Maruthi’s The Raja Saab.

Sandeep is believed to have requested the actor to allot a bulk date on his calendar for the actioner so that the movie is shot in one go without any other commitments or breaks.

The report also stated that the filmmaker urged the actor not to sign any projects as he would be required to pull off a unique role and a different look.