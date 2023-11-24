Sandeep Vanga met Rashmika Mandanna first time on Vijay Deverakonda's terrace; Ranbir Kapoor spills beans

Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna’s upcoming film, Animal, which is helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga is all set to release on December 1st. As the release date gets closer, the makers of the film are keeping themselves busy with its promotions.

Recently, the two lead actors along with the director were featured in Nandamuri Balakrishna’s talk show, Unstoppable with NBK. While on the show, the others poked fun at Rashmika, asking her to choose between Arjun Reddy and Animal. The actress mentioned that both films are special for her, as Animal is her own film, and the Vijay Deverakonda starrer was the first film she watched after shifting to Hyderabad. Adding on to her point, Ranbir Kapoor revealed that Sandeep Reddy Vanga actually met Rashmika Mandanna for the first time during Arjun Reddy's success party. He also added that the party took place on Vijay Deverakonda’s terrace.

Check out the video below:

Team Animal’s appearance on Unstoppable with NBK

Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, and Sandeep Reddy Vanga were invited as guests for the second episode of Unstoppable with NBK. The episode is titled Wildest Episode and was released on November 24th.

As is the case with most episodes of the show, the latest episode was fun-filled, highly energetic, and goofy as well. While Rashmika was teased by asking to choose between Ranbir and her rumored boyfriend Vijay Deverakonda, she cheekily replied saying she couldn’t choose between the two. The actress also received a call from Vijay Deverakonda and was seen smiling and blushing as well.

Apart from that, Ranbir Kapoor and Balayya were seen grooving together on the titular track from the latter’s 2017 film Paisa Vasool, as well as the song Badtameez Dil from the Sanju actor’s 2013 film Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani. Ranbir also spoke a few words in Telugu while Balayya recreated one of the most famous dialogues from the 1960 film Mughal - E - Azam.

More about Animal

Animal is touted to be a crime thriller film that delves deeper into the bond between a son and his father. The film features an ensemble cast including Anil Kapoor, Shakti Kapoor, and Bobby Deol, apart from the two lead actors. The makers of the film released the official trailer of the film on November 23rd and has garnered positive responses all around. They also released three singles from the film, Hua Main, Satrangi, and Papa Meri Jaan, all of which have received positive reviews as well. The film will be released in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada, apart from Hindi.

ALSO READ: Teasing Rashmika Mandanna to Ranbir Kapoor’s Telugu: Top five moments from Unstoppable with NBK episode with team Animal