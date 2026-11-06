Sandiyar: Kamal Haasan announces next film with SU Arun Kumar; Anirudh Ravichander reunites with actor after Indian 2

Kamal Haasan is celebrating his 72nd birthday on November 7, 2026. Ahead of the special occasion, the veteran actor has officially announced his next film with director SU Arun Kumar, which has been titled Sandiyar.

Kamal Haasan’s movie with SU Arun Kumar titled Sandiyar

Taking to social media, the makers officially unveiled the title Sandiyar along with the film's first-look poster. The poster features KH sporting a grey beard, a curled moustache, and a buzz-cut hairstyle. With an intense gaze directed towards a car window, the veteran actor is seen holding a firearm, while the backdrop hints at a dramatic turn of events.

Check it out here:

Coming to the title, Sandiyar generally refers to a fierce or formidable individual. However, this is not the first time Kamal Haasan has considered using the title for one of his films. Back in the early 2000s, the actor had initially planned to name a film Sandiyar, which he had written and directed himself.

However, following objections from certain groups, the actor decided to drop the title and instead named the film Virumaandi. The movie went on to become a cult classic in Tamil cinema, particularly known for its use of the Rashomon effect in its narrative.

While further details about Sandiyar are yet to be revealed, the film is reportedly being developed as a gritty action drama set against the backdrop of Madurai. The project is said to follow a grounded approach, with no dance sequences or CGI de-aging. Moreover, the makers are reportedly looking to cast an actress closer to KH's age as the female co-lead.

The action choreography will be handled by the Anbariv duo, while Anirudh Ravichander will compose the songs and background score. The film also marks the composer's reunion with Haasan after Vikram and Indian 2.

Kamal Haasan’s work front

Kamal Haasan was last seen in the lead role in Mani Ratnam's Thug Life. The action drama features Silambarasan TR in a prominent role, alongside Trisha Krishnan, Abhirami, Nassar, and others.

Looking ahead, the actor is set to share the screen with Rajinikanth in an action entertainer tentatively titled KHxRK. Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, the film will bring the two legendary stars together on the big screen after nearly four decades.

Kamal also has Kalki 2 in his lineup, alongside Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan.

Additionally, the actor is expected to return to the big screen with Indian 3, the action drama directed by Shankar. The sequel is reportedly being planned for a Summer 2027 release.

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