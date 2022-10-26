Sangamitra: Sundar C's Tamil historical fantasy drama to resume work?

Director Sundar C’s historic fantasy drama Sangamitra has been in the works for some time now. Initially planned to be released in the theatres in 2018, the film has been halted for a long time. The cast of the project was also locked in by the makers with Arya and Jayam Ravi as the leads, along with Shruti Haasan as the leading lady.

However, the Salaar actress opted out of the drama. Now, the latest reports about Sangamitra suggest that the makers are working on reviving the film. It is further reported that Bollywood beauty Disha Patani will be replacing Shruti Haasan as the female lead. The makers of Mani Ratnam's magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan: I are likely to back the venture under their banner. If all goes well, the makers plan to start rolling the film by next year. We also await an official announcement of the drama.