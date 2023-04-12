Sanjay Dutt injured while shooting a bomb explosion scene on the sets of Dhruva Sarja's KD

Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt is equally quite busy in the South film industry with back-to-back movies. After wrapping the shoot of Vijay's Leo, the actor resumed the shoot of his Kannada film KD, which has Dhurva Sarja in the lead role. Now, it is known that Sanjay got injured in an accident during its shoot in Bengaluru.

Sanjay Dutt reportedly got injured on the sets while shooting for a bomb explosion sequence. According to reports, he injured his hand, elbow, and face while shooting at a bomb explosion scene in Bengaluru for KD- The Devil. After the accident, the shooting was halted for a long time. The incident took place at Magadi Road in Bengaluru, and fortunately, Sanjay Dutt is now recovering from the injuries.

Sanjay Dutt plays the role of antagonist

Sanjay Dutt is playing the role of an antagonist in the film. Earlier, he played the role of antagonist Adheera in the Kannada film KGF: Chapter 2 and impressed the audiences. KD- The Devil, the film is being helmed by Prem and it will be released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada.

Apart from Sanjay Dutt, KD also stars Shilpa Shetty. The actress is making her comeback to Sandalwood with the film, in which she is playing the role of Satyavati. She has also worked in 1998's Preethsod Thappa and Ravichandra's Ondagona Baa and the 2005 film Auto Shankar.



About KD

Dhruva Sarja is playing the central character in the mass entertainer, which is helmed by Prem. KD – The Devil, which is set in the 1970s in Bangalore, is reportedly based on real-life incidents. Arjun Janya has composed music for the much-awaited film, which is getting a pan-Indian release in Kannada, Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu, and Hindi languages.

