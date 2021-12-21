Sanjay Dutt pens heartfelt note as Yash's KGF: Chapter 1 completes 3 years; Says ‘We still hear whistles’

Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. star Sanjay Dutt who will soon be a part of much awaited project KGF chapter 2 s hared a heartfelt note. The note commemorated 3 years of the original flick, KGF Chapter 1.

The actor wrote, "We still hear the whistles and screems echoing around us. We are indebted to all the fans who have embraced the mobie as their own. This passion gives us renewed excitement anf fules our drive to present to you all #KGFChapter 2 on April 14th 2022. #3yearsofKGF". Sanjay Dutt has recently completed dubbing for KGF Chapter 2 in which he will once again essay antagonist Adheera. Sanjay Dutt has kept his fans updated on how KGF Chapter 2 is shaping into. The KGF Chapter one received a huge nod from the audience and did a commendable business at the box office.

Check out the post:

You guys conquered #KGFChapter1 on the big screens like your own. Thank you for all the love and support.

Cant wait for the world to witness #KGFChapter2 on April 14th 2022.#3YearsforKGFhttps://t.co/A2FQc9wgyB — Prashanth Neel (@prashanth_neel) December 21, 2021

The second instalment in the KGF series will stars Yash, Sanjay Dutt, Srinidhi Shetty, Raveena Tandon and Prakash Raj in pivotal roles. The film is scheduled to release on 14 April 2022 in Kannada along with the dubbed versions of Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam. Bankrolled by Vijay Kiragandur, Ravi Basrur has scored music for the film. KGF Chapter 2 is said to be one of the most expensive Kannada film till date. Cinematography for the project is done by Bhuvan Gowda.

Besides KGF 2, Sanjay Dutt has his bag full of films including Prithviraj, Shamshera and 'Toolsidas Junior'. Hope all these films turn out to be a huge success for our Vastav actor.