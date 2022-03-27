Sanjay Dutt & Raveena Tandon to attend the trailer launch of KGF: Chapter 2

As reported earlier, the much-awaited trailer for Yash headlined KGF: Chapter 2 will take place in Bengaluru today. This highly discussed trailer is scheduled to be out at 6:40 PM on 27th March. The latest buzz around the mega event is that film's core cast, Sanjay Dutt & Raveena Tandon will be attendees at the trailer launch hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar.

The team of KGF: Chapter 2 has organized a grand trailer launch, with the who's and who of the industry in attendance. Meanwhile, Pinkvilla also exclusively learned that the fans of Yash plan to screen the trailer of KGF 2 in open areas in multiple districts of Karnataka.

A lethal combination of mesmeric storyline, high-octane action sequences, melodic soundtracks, and praise-worthy performances, the original film KGF Chapter: 1 managed to break many box records and made a special place for itself with the movie buffs.

Helmed by Prashanth Neel, the latest project by Yash is slated to be out by April 14. The film has constantly been delayed since 2020 due to the Coronavirus pandemic, but now the audience will finally get to see the movie on the big screens. Produced by Vijay Kiragandur, under the Hombale Films banner, the venture will be out in multiple languages including Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, and Malayala.

While Yash will be seen reprising his role of Rocky Bhai in his next, Sanjay Dutt will be making his South debut with his role as the antagonist Adheera in the sequel. The film also features Sreenidhi Shetty and Raveena Tandon in pivotal roles.

