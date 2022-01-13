Sanjay Dutt refused to use body doubles for action sequences in KGF: Chapter 2 for THIS reason

Sanjay Dutt is one of the many actors whom fans are eagerly waiting to see on the silver screen this year. And the actor has not 1, not 2 but 3 major releases this year that fans are very excited to watch. But, unfortunately, all his 3 releases are made and ready for release but is on hold due to the COVID-19 current wave. In a recent interview with Times Of India, Sanjay opened up about KGF: Chapter 2 and playing supervillain Adheera in it. He revealed that he shot all the action sequences by himself without any body double.

Yes! You heard that right. Sanjay Dutt said that he had trained for months for the stunts and he had given strict guidelines to the film’s unit that he would be shooting his own sequences without any body double. A source close to the unit had informed that there are elaborate action sequences in the film. The movie’s first part starring Kannada superstar Yash set a certain tone and the brief was to make the sequel grander. Hence when Sanjay had expressed his desire to perform his own action sequences the team had persuaded him to not do so citing safety reasons. But the source revealed that he held his ground because he felt Adheera’s menacing quality will lose touch if he doesn’t do the action scenes himself.

“The stunts were storyboarded and broken down before being filmed. Apparently, the action sequences have this haunting quality, which was executed skillfully by Sanjay,” said the source. Ever since Sanjay Dutt’s first look from KGF: Chapter 2 was released fans have been excited to watch the film. The release date of the film is uncertain as the makers are waiting for the theatres to reopen.

