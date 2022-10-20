Sanjay Dutt reveals Dhruva Sarja’s KD- The Devil title teaser; Says THIS about KGF and South films
Sanjay Dutt talked about South cinema and KGF while addressing the audience at the Hindi title teaser launch of Dhruva Sarja’s KD- The Devil.
KD– The Devil, the highly anticipated Dhruva Sarja starrer is gearing up for a grand theatrical release. The official title teaser of director Prem’s ambitious project was recently revealed on social media and earned an excellent response from the audiences. Later, the makers of KD – The Devil held a grand event to launch the Hindi title teaser of the Dhruva Sarja starrer. Sanjay Dutt, the veteran Bollywood actor who is playing a pivotal role in KD – The Devil, launched the Hindi title teaser of the project at the event.
Sanjay Dutt speaks on South Cinema and KGF
The senior actor who delivered a stellar performance as Adheera in KGF Chapter 2, opened up about the Yash-starring franchise and South cinema while addressing the audience at the event. “In movies that are made in the South, I can see so much passion, so much love and energy, and heroism. I think we have to learn that back in Mumbai – to not forget our roots,” said Sanjay Dutt, who is visibly impressed with the Southern film industry. Speaking about KGF, the actor added: “For me, it was absolutely a pleasure to work in KGF with Prashanth Neel, Hombale Film, and Yash. And now I’m looking forward to working with Dhruva.”
Check out Sanjay Dutt’s speech at KD – The Devil title teaser launch HERE
Sanjay Dutt’s work front
The senior actor, who has successfully reinvented himself with some author-backed roles, had earned rave reviews for his performance as antagonist Adheera in KGF 2. Sanjay Dutt will be next seen in KD – The Devil, in which he plays a pivotal role. If the latest reports are to be believed, the Bollywood star is also set to make his debut in the Tamil film industry with Thalapathy Vijay and Lokesh Kanagaraj’s upcoming film, which has been tentatively titled Thalapathy 67.
About KD – The Devil
Dhruva Sarja is playing the central character in the mass entertainer, which is helmed by Prem. KD – The Devil, which is set in the 1970s in Bangalore, is reportedly based on real-life incidents. Arjun Janya has composed music for the much-awaited film, which is getting a pan-Indian release in Kannada, Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu, and Hindi languages.
