Sanjay Dutt reveals Dhruva Sarja’s KD- The Devil title teaser; Says THIS about KGF and South films

KD– The Devil, the highly anticipated Dhruva Sarja starrer is gearing up for a grand theatrical release. The official title teaser of director Prem’s ambitious project was recently revealed on social media and earned an excellent response from the audiences. Later, the makers of KD – The Devil held a grand event to launch the Hindi title teaser of the Dhruva Sarja starrer. Sanjay Dutt, the veteran Bollywood actor who is playing a pivotal role in KD – The Devil, launched the Hindi title teaser of the project at the event. Sanjay Dutt speaks on South Cinema and KGF

The senior actor who delivered a stellar performance as Adheera in KGF Chapter 2, opened up about the Yash-starring franchise and South cinema while addressing the audience at the event. “In movies that are made in the South, I can see so much passion, so much love and energy, and heroism. I think we have to learn that back in Mumbai – to not forget our roots,” said Sanjay Dutt, who is visibly impressed with the Southern film industry. Speaking about KGF, the actor added: “For me, it was absolutely a pleasure to work in KGF with Prashanth Neel, Hombale Film, and Yash. And now I’m looking forward to working with Dhruva.” Check out Sanjay Dutt’s speech at KD – The Devil title teaser launch HERE