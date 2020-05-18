Sanjay Dutt’s look from Yash starrer KGF: Chapter 2 leaked online? Find out

A photo of Sanjay Dutt has surfaced online and it is being claimed that it will be Sanjay's look in Yash starrer KGF: Chapter 2

KGF: Chapter 2 is one of the most awaited films of the year. The first installment of the film won a huge fan base across the country with the brilliant story and Yash’s incredible performance. It is being said that the second part of the film will be bigger as it has an ensemble of star cast including Sanjay Dutt and . Now, a photo of Sanjay Dutt has leaked online, and it is being claimed that it is the look of Sanjay Dutt for the film.

As soon as the photo surfaced online, it took the internet by storm with fans sharing it wildly across all social media platforms. KGF: Chapter 2 has Yash as the protagonist, while Sanjay Dutt will be seen as the main antagonist. Raveena Tandon is rumoured to be playing late Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in the historical flick. Yesterday, it was revealed by the makers that they have resumed the film’s work with music composition after the Karnataka government granted permission to resume the post production works.

Karthik Gowda, who is producing the film, took to his Twitter space and posted a picture in which director Prashanth Neel, cinematographer Bhuvan Gowda and composer Ravi Basrur were seen involving in the music composition work. Recently, the film made the headlines after the makers announced that the film’s teaser will not be released anytime soon.

