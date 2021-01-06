Sanjay Dutt shares first look poster of his character Adheera from KGF: Chapter 2; Teaser to drop on THIS date

Sanjay Dutt took to his Instagram handle to share the first look poster of his character Adheera from his upcoming film KGF: Chapter 2. He has also announced the teaser release date of the film.

Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt, who is gearing up for the release of the teaser of his upcoming film KGF: Chapter 2, has shared the first look poster of his character Adheera from the film. The film is a sequel of Yash starrer KGF: Chapter 1. Apart from Sanjay and Yash, the KGF: Chapter 2 also stars . Now, fans are eagerly waiting to watch the teaser of the same soon.

KGF: Chapter 2 has been directed by Prashanth Neel, who has helmed the first part. The teaser of the upcoming film is all set to release on January 8. Just before two days, the makers treated the fans with an intriguing poster featuring Sanjay. The actor took to social media and shared the poster of his character Adheera. In the poster, he can be seen holding a metal sword. While sharing the same on Instagram, Sanjay wrote, “2 days to go Presenting #Adheera. #KGFChapter2TeaserOnJan8 at 10:18 AM.”

Take a look at Sanjay Dutt’s latest post here:

Meanwhile, according to the TOI reports, the team of KGF: Chapter 2 will wrap the last schedule by the second week of January. A source close to the film has also revealed that the makers made sure that everybody on the sets followed all the protocols while shooting. Further, the film is expected to release this year.

In a recent interview with the News Minute, Sanjay Dutta has shared some details about his character Adheera in KGF: Chapter 2, he said, “Adheera is one of the craziest characters I have played so far, it is fearless, powerful and ruthless inspired by Vikings.” He further stated that there was a lot of physical as well as mental preparations required to become Adheera.

Also Read: KGF Chapter 2 Climax: Sanjay Dutt is a true warrior & Yash is a treat to work, reveals director Prashanth Neel

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Sanjay Dutt Instagram

Share your comment ×