Sanjay Dutt to star in Jr NTR starrer Trivikram Srinivas’s Ayinanu Hastinaku Poyi Ravale?

According to the latest buzz, Sanjay Dutt might play one of the important roles in Jr NTR starrer Trivikram Srinivas’s Ayinanu Hastinaku Poyi Ravale.

Telugu actor Jr NTR's film with director Trivikram Srinivas has been the talk of the town since its inception. Titled Ayinanu Hastinaku Poyi Ravale, the film is grabbing a lot of attention over its cast. Earlier reports were doing rounds that 's daughter Janhvi Kapoor and Pooja Hegde have been approached for the female lead roles. Now, according to the latest buzz, Sanjay Dutt might play one of the important roles in the film. However, nothing of these reports confirmed yet.

Sanjay Dutt is already set to mark his full-fledged debut in South cinema with Yash starrer KGF: Chapter 2. It will be interesting to see him playing unconventional and different roles down South. Sanjay Dutt had earlier worked with Ram Charan in the remake of Bollywood hit Zanjeer. Meanwhile, both, director and Sanjay Dutt have not reacted to any of the reports. Ayinanu Poyi Ravale Hastinaku is said to be a political drama. Reportedly, it jointly produced by Haarika and Hassinie Creations and NTR Arts.

Meanwhile, Jr NTR is busy with SS Rajamouli's RRR. The film starring Ram Charan is set to release next year in January. After Ram Charan's, the makers are planning to unveil Jr NTR's first look from the film. However, the makers are yet to announce the same.

