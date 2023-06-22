Sanjay Dutt wishes 'brother' Thalapathy Vijay on his birthday; Shares special photo from Leo sets
Sanjay Dutt wished Thalapathy Vijay a happy birthday and referred to him as his brother. The actors will be seen sharing screen space in Lokesh Kanakaraj’s Leo.
Key Highlight
Today is Thalapathy Vijay’s birthday, and social media is filled with wishes for the Leo actor. As the anticipation for an update regarding Leo is also at an all-time high, the Mersal actor’s birthday has been one that has been awaited patiently by his fans.
There were many who wished the actor a happy birthday today, and one wish that is currently gaining attention is the one from Leo co-actor Sanjay Dutt. He wished Thalapathy a happy birthday on Twitter and referred to him as his brother.
The KGF actor’s tweet read, "Wishing a very happy birthday to brother @actorvijay! Looking forward to Leo's release, wishing you a year filled with success and happiness!"
Check out the tweet here:
