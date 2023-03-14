Sanjay Dutt wishes director Lokesh Kanagaraj on birthday; Shares PIC from sets of Leo

Actor Sanjay Dutt, who is currently shooting for Thalapathy Vijay's Tamil film Leo, wished director Lokesh Kanagaraj on his birthday. The Bollywood actor shared a pic with the director from the party hosted on the sets in Kashmir. He penned a sweet note for Lokesh and called him 'family, brother and son'

Sharing a pic with Lokesh Kangaraj, Sanjay Dutt wrote, "Happy birthday my brother, son, family @Dir_Lokesh, may God give you more success, peace, happiness and wealth, I am always with you for life, stay blessed. Love you!."According to reports, the team of Leo hosted a birthday bash for the director on sets of Kashmir. A few pics from the birthday party have surfaced on social media and are going viral.

Sanjay Dutt joins Leo shoot in Kashmir

On March 11, Sanjay Dutt, who is playing the role of antagonist, joined the sets of Leo in Kashmir. He got a grand welcome from the sets as he began shooting for his portions. The makers also shared a video of Sanjay Dutt and shared that he will shoot for epic face-off scenes with Thalapathy Vijay.

The Kashmir schedule, which has been going since many days, will be wrapped up by the fourth week of March. After this, director Lokesh Kanagaraj and his team will reportedly take a break for 10 to 15 days and kickstart the next schedule of Leo.



About Leo

Director Lokesh Kanagaraj is celebrating his 37th birthday today. He is known for films like Master, and Kaithi and has become one of the most celebrated filmmakers. Now, he is all set with his next titled Leo, which is reportedly based on the cinematic universe he created (LCU). It is one of the most awaited and anticipated movies in the South. Thalapathy Vijay and Trisha Krishnan are the lead actors in the film.

The film features a stellar star cast including Arjun Sarja, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Mysskin, Priya Anand, Mansoor Ali Khan, Mathew Thomas, Sandy Master, and others in pivotal roles. Anirudh Ravichander composes the music for the project. Leo is slated to hit the theatres on October 19, this year.