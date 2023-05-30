Sanjjanaa Galrani and Ragini Dwivedi put an end to fall out rumours post the alleged drug case?

Sanjjanaa Galrani and Ragini Dwivedi were accused of consuming drugs in the Sandalwood Drugs case. Sanjana Galrani, Ragini Dwivedi, party organiser Viren Khanna, and former minister late Jeevaraj Alva's son Aditya Alva were among those arrested in the drugs case. After that, there were rumours that Sanjjanaa and Ragini don't talk anymore post the alleged drug case, which saw them in custody.

However, both actresses put an end to the rumours as they are new BFFs now. Sanjjanaa attended the birthday party of Ragini Dwivedi. Addressing rumours of their alleged falling out, Sanjjanaa said to Bangalore Times, "We never did not speak, just that we were in a disturbed phase. We had hell broken down on us."

Ragini shares, "We took to our own spaces to get over the trauma; we were there for each other, it was nice to be there for someone." The Central Crime Branch (CCB) arrested Ragini on September 4, 2020, whereas Sanjjanaa was arrested on September 8 after the police raided their residence related to the drug case.

Sanjjanaa shared a pic of Ragini and penned a note on her Instagram handle. She wished the actress on her birthday and said, "And of all the people. I am so surprised that we both became such good friends today. When the worst situations did not break us then how will the best situation part us … I sincerely hope we remain good friends forever. Amen …Happy belated birthday again @rraginidwivedi . May God bless you with each and every thing that you want gal."

Sanjjanaa visits Mecca with her family

Recently, Sanjjanaa shared a few pics on her Instagram and announced that she is on a journey to Mecca with her family. She was seen wearing a burqa in the video and spoke about her journey to the sacred place. She said, “I am on a spiritual journey to Mecca and Medina with my family. I will share every vlog of our journey on my YouTube channel. May your blessings also accompany me in this journey."

ALSO READ: Meghana Raj shares heart touching pic posing with Chiranjeevi Sarja as son Raayan attends first day at school