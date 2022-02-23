Sanjjanaa Galrani flaunts her baby bump as she celebrates third trimester of her pregnancy; VIDEO

Sanjjanaa Galrani is all set to be a mommy and her latest video on Instagram is proof. The actress is in third trimester of her pregnancy and is enjoying every bit of this phase. Sanjjanaa has now shared a video of herself flaunting baby bump with her yoga teacher and captioned it, "With my prenatal yoga teacher #tannybhattacharjee."

The former Bigg Boss Kannada contestant tied the knot secretly in May 2020 with Dr Azeez Pasha in the presence of their family members. The couple had planned a big fat wedding but due to the pandemic, they decided to keep it short and secret. Apparently, she donated the saved money for the marriage in the Kannada film industry to help the technicians.

Yesterday, the actress shared a video of her pampering a little kid at an event. Expressing how much she loves kids and is ready to embrace motherhood, Sanjjanaa wrote, "I truly love kids , as I’m entering my third trimester .. I’m looking forward to develop a lot more calmness in me & grace … stay blessed , stay with people who value you , stay optimistic most of all “Stay Happy” . Let nothing Shake you."

Meanwhile, sharing a rare moment of her with husband, she recently wrote on Instagram, "When love finds its way you don’t need any one else … & we are a proof togeather …"