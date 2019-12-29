Sanjjanaa Galrani hits a producer with a bottle at a party? Actress BREAKS her silence on the controversy

According to several media reports, Sanjjanaa Galrani better known as Nikki Galrani's sister recently hit producer Vandana Jain with an alcohol bottle at a party.

Kannada actress Sanjjanaa Galrani has hit the headlines after news about her physical fight with a producer at a party surfaced on the Internet. According to several media reports, Sanjjanaa Galrani better known as Nikki Galrani's sister hit producer Vandana Jain with an alcohol bottle at a recent party. On December 24th, the actress and the producer got into a heated argument and apparently, Sanjjanaa Galrani hit her with a bottle. According to a report in Deccan Herald, Vandana has filed a complaint against actor Sanjjanaa Galrani and Cubbon Park police have registered a non-cognizable report (NCR).

The report further states that police is yet to record Vandana's statement on what led to an argument between them. Vandana wanted to register an NCR as she just wanted Sanjjanaa to be warned for her behaviour. Another report states, Sanjjanaa Galrani did accept that there was indeed an argument with Vandana but there was no physical fight. The police is currently investigating the issue and if required, Vandana has to move to court for further actions. Sanjjanaa Galrani has worked in several Kannada and Malayalam films.

Meanwhile, the actress decided to break the silence over the recent controversy. Sanjjanaa took to Twitter and released a two-page note about the same. Check it out below.

ಗೌರವಾನ್ವಿತ ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ ಮಾಧ್ಯಮಗಳಿಗೆ ಮತ್ತು ನನ್ನ ಆತ್ಮೀಯ ಗೆಳೆಯರಿಗೆ, ನಾನು ಈ ಬಗ್ಗೆ ಮಾತನಾಡಲು ಇಷ್ಟಪಡಲಿಲ್ಲ ಆದರೆ ವದಂತಿಗಳನ್ನು ಕೇಳಿದ ನಂತರ ನಾನು ಎಲ್ಲಾ ವದಂತಿಗಳನ್ನು ಶಾಶ್ವತ ಮೌನಕ್ಕೆ ಇರಿಸಲು ಪತ್ರಿಕಾ ಟಿಪ್ಪಣಿಯನ್ನು ಬಿಡುಗಡೆ ಮಾಡಲು ನಿರ್ಧರಿಸಿದೆ. ￼ pic.twitter.com/fSyo2nHwNX — Sanjjanaa galrani (@sanjjanagalrani) December 28, 2019

Sanjjanaa Galrani is all set to make her debut in Tamil with a film titled Poda Mundam. Ramar, the popular face on TV plays the lead role. Sharing the news on her micro-blogging page, she wrote, “Hi guys, Presenting the title of my debut feature film #PODAMUNDAM I'm so excited about my new journey in #Tamil cinema.a rib-tickling fantasy comedy sharing space with #KPYRamar.8th film from @supertalkies banner, Produced by #AvatarsProductions & #SameerBharathram.”

