Sanjjanaa Galrani's parents sent back from jail premises; Ragini Dwivedi demands books from prison library

The news report by India Today states that both the actors did not throw any kind of tantrums. Furthermore, Sanjjanaa Galrani's parents came to give her food, but were sent back.

As per a news report by India Today, Sanjjanaa Galrani and Ragini Dwivedi have been kept in two different jail cells. The news report further adds that Ragini Dwivedi has been given prisoner number 6604 while Sanjjanaa Galrani took the number 6833. The news reports on the sandalwood drug racket previously stated how both the actresses had thrown tantrums at the authorities after they were taken into custody. The news reports further stated that Sanjjanaa Galrani had earlier refused to undergo the dope test citing reasons of her fundamental rights.

She vehemently argued with the authorities that it was her fundamental right to say no to the dope test. On the other hand actress Ragini Dwivedi gave a tampered urine sample to the medical staff. Ragini mixed water with her urine sample so that the results of her medical test came out incorrect. As per the latest news report, Sanjjanaa Galrani's parents came to give her food, but were sent back as the rules do not allow them to be on the jail premises. As per the rules, prisoners have to take food provided by the prison itself. According to news reports, both Ragini and Sanjjanaa had puliyogre for breakfast in the prison.

Both actresses have reportedly asked prison authorities to give them books from the prison library. The news report states that prisoners cannot have any kind of contact with outsiders, not even phone calls. As per news reports on Sanjjanaa Galrani, 10 digital devices were found during a search operation conducted by CCB at her home. The devices which were found included iPhone XR, a hard disc, MacBook Air, Apple iPad, iPhone 7, iPhone Pro Max, Samsung Galaxy M11 and power bank and a One Plus A6. News reports further add that Sanjjanna Galrani did not use sim cards on a few devices but instead used Wifi on them.

