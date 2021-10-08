Sanjjanna Galrani issues statement after a cab driver alleges for abusing him

Kannada actress Sanjjanaa Galrani has yet again caught the spotlight as a cab driver alleged that she has abused him for not switching on the air conditioner in the car. The actress also lodged a complaint against the driver for allegedly being kidnapped by him.

Giving his clarification, the cabbie said, "She sat in the vehicle and asked me to switch on the air-conditioner. I refused to switch on the air-conditioner as per the government’s Covid-19 guidelines. However, she insisted that I should switch on the air-conditioner and I put it at level 1.”

Meanwhile, Sanjjanaa reacted to the entire episode and said "After all, can I challenge a cab driver? I will never go so low. So many women are insulted and offboarded by cab drivers inspite of paying the full fare. I refuse to be that woman. It’s my right as a customer to ask for good service. The charges made by the cab driver are simply no more than stories."

Taking to social media, Sanjjanaa shared her version of the story with the caption 'Conclusion' and wrote a long note.

Read the full note here:

However, both Sanjjanaa Galrani and the cab driver filed a complaint against each other. The police investigation is underway and a video shares by the can driver has gone viral on social media platforms.

