Sankranthi race: Pawan Kalyan's Bheemla Nayak & Mahesh Babu's Sarkaru Vaari Paata push release as RRR joins in

Sankranthi is the biggest season for the Telugu film industry as many movies opt for theatrical release during this time. According to reports, the two biggest movies of Telugu, Pawan Kalyan's Bheemla Nayak and Mahesh Babu's Sarkaru Vaari Paata are likely to be postponed from Sankranthi.

Many big stars and movies consider Sankranthi very special as it is an auspicious and New Year for Telugu people. According to reports, Pawan Kalyan's Bheemla Nayak and Mahesh Babu's Sarkaru have cut down from the race of Sankranti as RRR has announced its theatrical release for Sankranthi, January 7, 2022. RRR is the biggest film of Indian cinema as it is a pan-Indian film featuring Ram Charan, Jr NTR, , and in lead roles along with a star-studded supporting cast.

As it becomes a tad difficult to manage the distribution of theatres with COVID-19 precautions, makers of Bheemla Nayak and Sarkaru Vaari Paata are planning to postpone the release. Bheemla Nayak was slated for theatrical release on January 12 and Sarakaru Vaari Paata is slated for release on January 13, 2022. However, neither of them officially announced.

Bheemla Nayak is the most awaited film as it is a multi-starrer featuring the biggest stars of Telugu, Pawan Kalyan, and Rana Daggubati. Directed by Sagar K Chandra, Bheemla Nayak is the Telugu remake of the Malayalam film Ayyappanum Koshiyum.

Directed by Parasuram, Sarkaru Vaari Paata is reportedly based on themes of banking scams that took place in the country. Sarkaru Vaari Paata features Keerthy Suresh as the leading lady.