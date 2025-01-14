Sankranthiki Vasthunam: Cast, plot, certification, and runtime; all you need to know about Venkatesh Daggubati, Meenakshi Chaudhary starrer

Venkatesh Daggubati starrer Sankranthiki Vasthunam is all set to hit the big screens this year on January 14, 2025. As the movie coincides with its release on Sankranti this year, let’s take a quick look at everything you need to know about the film.

According to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), the movie is certified with a rating of UA 13+. Moreover, the film has a runtime of 144 minutes, which is 2 hours and 24 minutes.

The film, directed by Anil Ravipudi, is an action comedy featuring the tale of a man called YD Raju, a former IPS officer. Leading a quaint life with his wife, his world turns upside down when his ex-girlfriend, Meenakshi, aka Meena, comes back into his life, seeking help for a high-profile kidnapping case she is investigating.

However, comedy is set to ensue when his wife, Bhagyalakshmi, joins the duo on their mission as she is suspicious her husband might fall in love with his ex-girlfriend again. What might happen to the trio and how it will affect the entire investigation sets up the rest of the premise.

The film features Venkatesh Daggubati in the lead role, with actresses Meenakshi Chaudhary and Aishwarya Rajesh playing female leads. Besides them, the movie also has actors like Srinivasa Reddy, Sai Kumar, Rajendra Prasad, Upendra Limaye, Raghu Babu, Naresh, Munishkanth, VTV Ganesh, and many more in key roles.

Watch trailer for Sankranthiki Vasthunam:

The film is based on a screenplay by Anil Ravipudi, S Krishna, and G Adhinarayana. Bheems Ceciroleo created the musical tracks and scores, and Sameer Reddy and Tammiraju handled the cinematography and editing, respectively.

Interestingly, the movie marks Venkatesh Daggubati's third collaboration with director Anil Ravipudi after their previous hit ventures, F2 and F3.

