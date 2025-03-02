Sankranthiki Vasthunam debuts on OTT: Netizens review Venkatesh Daggubati's film, call it a 'wholesome watch'

Venkatesh Daggubati's Sankranthiki Vasthunam has finally premiered on ZEE5 after months of anticipation. Directed by Anil Ravipudi, the film was a Sankranti box office winner and received overwhelming praise from viewers. Now that it has made its digital debut, let’s see how netizens are reacting to this family entertainer.

A viewer expressed their enjoyment after watching Sankranthiki Vasthunam and mentioned that it made them laugh after a long time. The person admired Venkatesh Daggubati’s exceptional acting and praised Aishwarya Rajesh and Meenakshi Chaudhary for their performances, especially in the songs. The individual also appreciated Anil Ravipudi for delivering an entertaining film.

Another netizen shared their thoughts on the Venkatesh Daggubati starrer, calling it a lively and enjoyable family entertainer. The viewer appreciated the mix of humor, spoofs, and fun references, along with moments that break the fourth wall. According to the person, the film stays engaging with well-developed characters and also praised the vibrant visuals, strong performances, and impressive music, making it a worthwhile watch.

"An comedy entertainer which took much time to get into the plot after 1st act.. simple storyline with engaging screenplay, 2nd half had good twists, comedy worked in most places.. felt more like an spoof movie. Daggubati Venkatesh, Aishwarya Rajesh, Meenkashi carried the movie really well.. BGM & Songs were good and that kid and Daggubati combo scenes were cute and good," wrote a moviegoer after watching Sankranthiki Vasthunam on ZEE5.

Meanwhile, another person gave the movie a 3.4 rating out of 5, stating that it caters mainly to family audiences. The viewer mentioned that the film includes references, fourth-wall breaks, comedy, action, and some romance to entertain the masses.

Take a look at more reviews below:

Anil Ravipudi has directed and written Sankranthiki Vasthunam, with Dil Raju producing it under Sri Venkateswara Creations. The film features Venkatesh, Meenakshi Chaudhary, and Aishwarya Rajesh in key roles. Sameer Reddy has handled the cinematography, while Tammiraju is in charge of editing. Meanwhile, the music for the film is composed by Bheems Ceciroleo.