Sankranthiki Vasthunam OTT: Is Venkatesh Daggubati-led’s digital rights sold for THIS whopping amount? REPORT

Sankranthiki Vasthunam, starring Venkatesh Daggubati in the lead role, was released in theaters on January 14, 2025. After the tremendous run at the box office, the movie is awaiting its digital debut, which will likely take place soon.

Now, as per a report by OneIndia, it has been speculated that the movie’s digital rights were bought by the OTT platform ZEE5 for a whopping amount of Rs 27 crores. Even though the movie’s digital rights were bought by the platform, they decided to broadcast the film on TV first before debuting online.

Owing to the same, the movie’s official date for OTT release is yet to be announced by the platform despite being over a month since its theatrical release.

Regarding the film Sankranthiki Vasthunam is an action-comedy film starring Venkatesh Daggubati in the lead role. The movie revolves around the story of a former IPS officer, YD Raju, who leads a quaint life with his wife in a village.

However, when a high-profile kidnapping case emerges, his ex-girlfriend, who is the investigating officer, seeks his assistance. As the two team up to solve the case, the man’s wife, suspicious of her husband’s loyalty, decides to join them.

The rest of the story sets the stage for an entertaining ride filled with action and comedy. In addition to Venkatesh, the movie features Aishwarya Rajesh and Meenakshi Chaudhary as co-leads. It also features an ensemble cast in pivotal roles, including Srinivasa Reddy, Sai Kumar, Upendra Limaye, Raghu Babu, Naresh, and many others.

The movie, directed by Anil Ravipudi, marks the director’s third collaboration with the lead actor after F2 and F3. Amidst the success of the film, Venkatesh Daggubati confirmed that Sankranthiki Vasthunam will have a sequel, which will be released on Sankranthi in 2027.

Coming to the veteran actor’s work front, Venkatesh Daggubati will soon be seen reprising his role as Naga Naidu with the second season of Rana Naidu on Netflix.

