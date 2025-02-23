Sankranthiki Vasthunam OTT Release: When and where to watch Venkatesh Daggubati’s action comedy film online

Venkatesh Daggubati's Sankranthiki Vasthunam emerged as a Sankranti winner at the box office this year. While there were rumors about its digital release in February, the plans were delayed due to its successful theatrical run. However, the movie is now set to make its digital premiere next month.

When and where to watch Sankranthiki Vasthunam

Sankranthiki Vasthunam will start streaming on ZEE5 from March 1 in multiple languages, including Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, Malayalam, and Hindi. The movie will also have its TV premiere on ZEE Telugu at 6 PM on the same day.

Official trailer and plot of Sankranthiki Vasthunam

In Sankranthiki Vasthunam, YD Raju lives a peaceful life with his wife, Bhagyalakshmi (Aishwarya Rajesh). However, their routine is disrupted when his ex-girlfriend, Meenakshi (Meenakshi Chaudhary), seeks his help in a kidnapping case. As Raju joins the investigation, Bhagyalakshmi becomes wary of his interactions with Meenakshi. To keep an eye on him, she insists on coming along.

Their journey turns into a mix of chaos and surprises. While trying to solve the case, they also deal with the tensions in their relationships.

Cast and crew of Sankranthiki Vasthunam

Anil Ravipudi directed and wrote this film, with Dil Raju producing it. The cinematography is handled by Sameer Reddy, while Tammiraju takes care of the editing. On the other hand, the film's music is composed by Bheems Ceciroleo.

The cast includes Venkatesh as ex-DCP Yadagari Damodara Raju (Y. D. Raju), with Karthikeya Dev portraying his younger version. Aishwarya Rajesh plays Bhagyalakshmi, Raju’s wife, while Meenakshi Chaudhary appears as ACP Meenakshi, his ex-girlfriend. Other key roles include Sarvadaman D. Banerjee as Schoolmaster Yadagiri, Srinivasa Reddy as Kesava's family doctor, and P. Sai Kumar as Manikya Rao.

Upendra Limaye plays Jailer George Antony, Naresh appears as Chief Minister Kesava and VTV Ganesh takes on the role of the Party President. Srinivas Avasarala is seen in a dual role as Satya Akella and Prem, while Master Revanth plays Bulli Raju, the son of Raju and Bhagyam.