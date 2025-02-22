Sankranthiki Vasthunam TV Premiere: Ahead of OTT release, here’s when and where you can watch Venkatesh starrer

Sankranthiki Vasthunam, starring Venkatesh Daggubati in the lead role, is all set to hit the television screens soon ahead of its OTT release. Here are the details!

When and where to watch Sankranthiki Vasthunam on TV

The movie Sankranthiki Vasthunam is slated to premiere on television on March 1, 2025. The much-awaited blockbuster venture will be broadcast on TV channel Zee Telugu on the said date.

The official announcement was made by the TV channel through their social media handle, “The blockbuster date of #SankranthikiVasthunnam is March 1st.”

See the official post:

Official trailer and plot of Sankranthiki Vasthunam

The film Sankranthiki Vasthunam is an action-comedy film starring Venkatesh Daggubati in the lead role. The movie revolves around the story of a former IPS officer, YD Raju, who leads a quaint life with his wife in a village.

However, when a high-profile kidnapping case emerges, his ex-girlfriend, who is the investigating officer, seeks his assistance. As the two team up to solve the case, the man’s wife, suspicious of her husband’s loyalty, decides to join them. The rest of the story sets the stage for an entertaining ride filled with action and comedy.

Cast and crew of Sankranthiki Vasthunam

The film Sankranthiki Vasthunam features Venkatesh Daggubati in the lead role with Meenakshi Chaudhary and Aishwarya Rajesh playing co-leads. Apart from them, the film also has an ensemble cast, which includes Srinivasa Reddy, Sai Kumar, Upendra Limaye, Raghu Babu, Naresh, and many others.

The movie, directed by Anil Ravipudi, marks the director’s third collaboration with the lead actor after F2 and F3. The story penned by Anil himself has Sameer Reddy as the cinematographer, with Tammiraju editing it.

The musical tracks and scores of the film were crafted by Bheems Ceciroleo. The film, which was released on January 14, 2025, is also set to receive a sequel that is slated to hit theaters for Sankranti 2027.