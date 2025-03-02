Sankranthiki Vasthunam: Venkatesh Daggubati starrer comedy adventure flick shatters records on OTT debut

Venkatesh Daggubati starrer Sankranthiki Vasthunam is undoubtedly one of the most hilarious Telugu films to come out this year. The film, helmed by Anil Ravipudi, hit the silver screens on January 14th, this year, and has garnered highly positive response from fans and critics alike.

On Saturday (March 1st), the film finally made its OTT premiere with the streaming platform Zee5. In the latest update, the makers of the film have revealed via their official X (formerly Twitter) that Sankranthiki Vasthunam has created history by becoming the biggest opening film ever on the streaming platform. They also revealed that the film shattered all other records in just six hours.

Check out the post below:

Apart from Venkatesh Daggubati, the film also features an ensemble cast that includes prominent roles for Meenakshi Chaudhary, Aishwarya Rajesh, P Sai Kumar, VTV Ganesh, Srinivasa Reddy, Naresh, and many more.

Sankranthiki Vasthunam, as mentioned earlier, is an action comedy film with Venkatesh Daggubati playing the role of the former Deputy Commissioner of Police Damodara Raju. He is approached by his ex-girlfriend and Assistant Commissioner Meenakshi, played by Meenakshi Chaudhary, for his help investigating a kidnapping case. It is revealed that Satya Akella, the CEO of a multinational conglomerate, has been kidnapped.

Damodara Raju sets out to help Meenakshi at the request of the state’s Chief Minister. However, Damodara Raju’s wife, Bhagyalakshmi, played by Aishwarya Rajesh, insists on joining her husband and his ex-girlfriend, out of fear that they might rekindle their relationship. What follows is a series of hilarious and action-packed sequences that are sure to tickle your funny bone.

Advertisement

Apart from directing, Anil Ravipudi has also penned Sankranthiki Vasthunam, while Dil Raju has bankrolled the project under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations. Sameer Reddy, known for films like Ahimsa and Hero, cranked the camera for the project, while Tammiraju took care of the film’s editing. Furthermore, Bheems Ciceroleo composed the music for the film.

Following the success of Sankranthiki Vasthunam, writer-director Anil Ravipudi confirmed that the film will have a sequel, Malli Sankranthiki Vasthunam. He revealed that the film is slated to hit the silver screens in January 2027, on the occasion of Sankranthi.