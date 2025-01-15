Sankranthiki Vasthunam: Venkatesh Daggubati's movie falls prey to piracy; gets leaked in HD within hours of release

Sankranthiki Vasthunam, starring Venkatesh Daggubati, hit the big screens on the auspicious occasion of Sankranti, January 14. While the movie has been receiving positive responses from viewers, it has unfortunately been leaked online on several pirated websites. Yes, the Anil Ravipudi directorial has fallen prey to piracy within hours of its theatrical release.

According to Filmibeat, Sankranthiki Vasthunam is available for free on various pirated websites. People can easily download the HD version of the movie online, as it is being shared through links on these sites. These links are now being circulated on social media groups as well. It remains to be seen whether this will impact the overall business of the Venkatesh Daggubati starrer.

The story follows Satya Akella (played by Srinivas Avasarala), a tech entrepreneur who returns to Telangana from the United States only to be kidnapped upon his arrival. Chief Minister Keshava (Sai Kumar) assigns police officer Meenakshi (Meenakshi Chaudhary) to lead the rescue mission.

She seeks the help of her ex-boyfriend Yadagiri Damodhar Raju (Venkatesh), a former cop who now leads a quiet life in Rajahmundry with his wife Bhagyalakshmi (Aishwarya Rajesh). The narrative unfolds as Meenakshi attempts to persuade Raju to join the mission while avoiding the complexities of their past relationship and Raju's current family life.

The main cast of Sankranthiki Vasthunam includes Venkatesh Daggubati as YD Raju, Aishwarya Rajesh as Bhagyalakshmi, and Meenakshi Chaudhary as Meenakshi. The film also features Upendra Limaye as George Antony, Sai Kumar as Chief Minister Keshava, and Naresh in a supporting role. Additionally, VTV Ganesh and Srinivas Avasarala, who plays Satya Akella, also contribute to the film’s ensemble cast.

Supporting cast members include Muralidhar Goud, Prithviraj, Rajendra Prasad, Raghu Babu, and Munishkanth. The crew of the film is led by director Anil Ravipudi, with Dil Raju and Shirish as producers.

