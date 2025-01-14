Sankranthiki Vasthunam Twitter Review: 9 tweets to read if you are planning to watch Venkatesh Daggubati's movie in theaters

Sankranthiki Vasthunam, starring Venkatesh Daggubati, has finally hit the big screens today, January 14. With its release, moviegoers are rushing to their nearest cinema halls to catch the first day first show of the film. If you are planning to watch the movie in theaters with your close ones and family, don't miss reading these Twitter reviews shared by netizens.

A social media user called the Venkatesh Daggubati starrer an entertainer and posted on X, "Anil Ravipudi's signature mix of comedy, with some laughs and plenty of cringe. Godaari Gattu song received a fantastic response from the audience. Bhaagyam and Bull Raju characters stood out with entertaining moments. Ravipudi's style works for some, what feels like cringe to others brings laughs."

Another social media user called Sankranthiki Vasthunam an entertaining film, wrote, "#SankranthikiVasthunnam is a full-on fun entertainer with an enjoyable 1st half, but loses steam later in the 2nd with repetitive scenes. Enjoyable in parts, above average for those seeking logic-free comedy."

A netizen gave the film a 3.5/5 star and shared, "Although it felt lengthy at parts, @AnilRavipudi handled last 30 minutes very well and ended with a message. Climax MONOLOGUE is a feast for Venkatesh Fans."

"The film flows in a typical zone that Director Ravipudi follows, similar to F2. The comedy works well in parts but is over the top and irritates a bit in others. Production qualities also seem a bit cheap. The film also doesn’t have much of a storyline. However, barring the logics and storyline, the film manages to entertain with Venky in his elements, Buill Raju character, and good music." read another review.

Apart from Venkatesh Daggubati, Sankranthiki Vasthunam also features Meenakshi Chaudhary and Aishwarya Rajesh in prominent roles. If you have watched the film in theaters, then do share your review with us in the comments below.

