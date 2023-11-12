Sankranti 2024: Mahesh Babu, Vijay Deverakonda or Ravi Teja; whose film will triumph at the box office?

The month of November is entering into its last days of the year and judging by the looks of it, December is just around the corner. Soon after the rush of Christmas and New Year, Sankranti would hit which has some major releases lined up by stars already.

With Prabhas’ Salaar and Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki grabbing the audience in the month of December, Sankranti is going to be held on by some major releases in Telugu and Tamil.

With Sivakarthikeyan’s Ayalaan, Dhanush starrer Captain Miller, Aishwarya Rajinikanth's directorial Lal Salaam has covered the Tamil film lineups, let’s look into the major Telugu releases set to hit on Sankranti next year.

Telugu films releasing on Sankranti 2024

Guntur Kaaram

Superstar Mahesh Babu and director Trivikram Srinivas are finally joining hands again after their previously hit collaborations like Athadu and Khaleja. This time the duo are joining together for a mass masala commercial film called Guntur Kaaram. The film which has Mahesh Babu back on the silver screen after his last film Sarkaru Vaari Paata will feature Sreeleela and Meenakshii Chaudhary in the leading roles.

The film had recently dropped a new single called Dum Masala featuring vocals by Sanjith Hegde with music composed by S Thaman. The single gave a glimpse into the world of Guntur Kaaram and what to expect from the film.

Saindhav

Venkatesh Daggubati is set to return to the big screens with his next film Saindhav. The film which is being directed by the HIT franchise director Sailesh Kolanu is an action thriller film which has Venkatesh in the titular role alongside Shraddha Srinath, Arya and Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

The film is based on a syndicate group who are trafficking young girls and how a mysterious person meddles with them and foils their plan. The film is set to drop its first single called Wrong Usage on November 21st.

Eagle

Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja is also gearing up for his next release for Sankranti next year. The film which is said to be a high-octane action spy thriller is being directed by cinematographer turned director Karthik Gattamneni. The film has an ensemble cast of Anupama Parmeswaran, Navdeep, Srinivas Avasarala, Madhubala and many more in key roles.

The film is set to release for Sankranti and a teaser for the same was dropped a few days ago. Following this film, Ravi Teja will be seen back with Krack director Gopichand Malineni for the duo’s next.

Family Star

Last but not least, Vijay Deverakonda is also set to hit the silver screens with his film Family Star. The film which marks his second collaboration with director Parasuram is said to be a family entertainer. The film features Mrunal Thakur playing the role of Vijay’s character in the film, making it her first time with Vijay Deverakonda. The makers of the film had dropped glimpse for the same last month which went on to be well-received by Vijay’s fans.

Advertisement

These are some of the major releases waiting to hit the theaters in the coming Sankranti festival, with each one of them having the potential to become a major success in the theaters.

ALSO READ: Top 5 must watch films of Karthik Subbaraj: Pizza to Mahaan