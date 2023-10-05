Sankranti box office battle: It’s Mahesh Babu vs. Nagarjuna vs. Ravi Teja vs. Daggubati Venkatesh

Venkatesh Daggubati's much-anticipated film, Saindhav, will be released in theatres during Sankranti 2024, makers have made an official announcement. The official confirmation came on October 5th, when the creators unveiled an interesting poster with the release date- January 13, 2024.

Venkatesh Daggubati, a seasoned actor with a track record of delivering hits, is set to take centre stage during the Sankranti festival. Going by the film’s new poster, Saindhav promises to captivate audiences' hearts with its engaging storyline and captivating performances.

The cast and crew of Venkatesh Daggubati's Saindhav

Saindhav is directed by Sailesh Kolanu, and it features an ensemble cast that includes some of the industry's best actors. Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Ruhani Sharma, Andrea Jeremiah, Arya, and Shraddha Srinath will appear in the film.

The movie Clashes in Sankranti 2024

While Saindhav is scheduled to be released on January 13, 2024, it will face stiff competition at the box office. With three other major releases scheduled for the same time frame, the Sankranti season of 2024 promises to be a clash of Tollywood titans.

Mahesh Babu's Guntur Kaaram

Mahesh Babu, Telugu cinema's charismatic superstar, is set to captivate audiences with Guntur Kaaram.The intriguing title of the film has already created a buzz, and fans are looking forward to another mesmerising performance from the actor. Guntur Kaaram will be released on January 12, 2024.

Nagarjuna's Naa Saami Ranga

Nagarjuna, a versatile actor known for his magnetic screen presence, is preparing for the release of Naa Saami Ranga.The film promises to be unlike any other cinematic experience, and Nagarjuna's fans are excited to see him in this exciting role. Naa Saami Ranga will be released during Sankranti.

Ravi Teja's Eagle

Ravi Teja, known for his dynamic performances, is set to light up the screen with Eagle. The title of the film accurately reflects its high-energy plot, and fans can't wait to see the actor's impeccable comic timing and action-packed sequences. Eagle, scheduled for release on January 12, 2024.

As Sankranti 2024 approaches, the excitement and anticipation among moviegoers are palpable. This Sankranti promises a cinematic extravaganza like no other, with Venkatesh's Saindhav and the other three highly anticipated releases.

The clash of these Tollywood titans at the box office during Sankranti 2024 is sure to be a memorable and thrilling experience for moviegoers.

Mark your calendars and get ready for a cinematic extravaganza unlike any other!

