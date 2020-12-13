Santhanam and team wrap up the shooting schedule of Parris Jeyaraj; See PHOTOS

Santhanam and Johnson had earlier collaborated for A1. Now, they will be teaming up again for Parris Jeyaraj.

Santhanam has his hands full as of now owing to the interesting line of projects in the upcoming months. For the past few weeks, the talented actor has been busy with the shoot of his much-awaited movie titled Parris Jeyaraj. The latest that we know is that the star cast has completed the shooting schedule of the same. And the best part is that they have also made yet another special announcement along with it much to the excitement of the fans.

The BTS pictures of Parris Jeyaraj have now gone viral on social media as the cast and crew observed the completion of the movie by indulging in a little bit of celebration and cutting a customized cake. For the unversed, these rare pictures have been shared by Santhanam’s PR who has also shared a note along with the same that reads, “@iamsanthanam's #ParrisJeyaraj shooting has been wrapped up successfully. First single coming soon!”

Meanwhile, check out all the pictures below:

While we await the first single of the movie, let us have a quick glance into the other individuals who are a part of the movie. Apart from Santhanam, it also features Sastika Rajendran, Anaika Soti, and Rajendran in the lead roles. Moreover, Santhosh Narayanan will be composing the music for the same. The first look of the movie has already been unveiled on social media leaving the fans excited for the release of its official trailer. Moreover, it has been directed by Johnson K.

