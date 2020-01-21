Santhanam to collaborate with A1 director Johnson K for his next project

After making A1: Accused No 1 with director Johnson K, Santhanam is reuniting with the director for yet another project. It is being said that this new film will be gangster based and it will go on floors in March this year.

Talking to The Times of India, the director stated that they decided to collaborate again when they both were working for A1. After he got the one-liner, the director took time to develop the script. When he narrated the script to Santhanam, the actor instantly agreed to play in the film. He was quoted as saying by TOI, “It’s about who will take over the mantle from an ageing Malaysian don. Santhanam plays a gangster from north Madras in the film. He has lost a lot of weight for the role and is now working on getting an athletic physique to play a young don. I’m from north Madras and I’ll be helping him with the slang.”

About the movie’s female lead, the makers are looking for someone who can pull off stunts well. They are looking for a Malay actor to rope in as antagonist for the film. After A1, Santhosh Narayanan has been roped in to compose music for this film too. The film will be shot in Chennai, Malaysia and Madurai. Meanwhile, Santhanam’s long-pending movie, Server Sundaram is all set to be released on January 31, 2020. Directed by Anand Balki, the film went on floors in 2016. The release was delayed due to various reasons. Vaibhavi Shandilya, Bijesh (veteran actor Nagesh’s grandson), Radha Ravi, Mayilsamy, Swaminathan and Kitty will be seen playing key roles in the film.