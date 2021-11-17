Santhanam comments on Suriya's Jai Bhim controversy during his speech at Sabhaapathy event; Twitterati REACT

Suriya starrer Jai Bhim has hit headlines for all the wrong reasons. Amidst the ongoing row surrounding the film, actor Santhanam, at the promotions of his film, Sabhaapathy said, "It isn't right to show a group of people in a bad light to glorify others." His comment has added fuel to the controversy and has left Suriya's fans upset on social media.

When he was further questioned about the "I Stand With Suriya" hashtags on social media, Santhanam replied saying he is unaware of it as he is busy with the promotions. While a section of fans have slammed Santhanam for his comments on Suriya and Jai Bhim, he is also getting support from another section of the audience on Twitter.

#WeStandWithSanthanam is trending Twitter after Santhanam's intense speech at the event yesterday.

Meanwhile, Suriya has received several threats following the film's release. Tight security has been placed at Suriya's residence in Chennai due to threats. Jai Bhim has landed into controversy for allegedly defaming the Vanniyar community in the film.

