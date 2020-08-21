  1. Home
Santhanam’s Dikkilona: Trailer of the Karthik Yogi directorial promises a fun filled entertainer

Also starring cricketer Harbhajan Singh in a key role, the Karthik Yogi directorial starrs Anagha as the leading lady, while Yogi Babu, Shirin Kanchwala, Anand Raj, Ramdoss, Rajendran and Chitra Lakshmanan will be seen playing key roles.
A while ago, the teaser of Santhanam’s Biskoth was released. Now, the makers of his next film Dikkilona was released by the makers, KJR Studios on Twitter. In the trailer, what we see is a fun-filled joy ride and it is revealed that the film will revolve around time travel, and how Santhanam, from three different parts of the time in his life, manages to resolve all the problems that come on his way. The more than two minutes trailer also gives us a glimpse of Santhanam’s witty counters to his co-actors’ dialogues.

Though Harbhajan Singh is shown in the trailer for a few moments, his role is not revealed. It looks like the makers are keeping the suspense. The trailer ends with three different Santhanam from different times from the past and future coming face to face to figure out how to solve his life problems. Also starring cricketer Harbhajan Singh in a key role, the Karthik Yogi directorial starrs Anagha as the leading lady, while Yogi Babu, Shirin Kanchwala, Anand Raj, Ramdoss, Rajendran and Chitra Lakshmanan will be seen playing key roles. Yuvan Shankar Raja has composed music.

Meanwhile, Santhanam also has in his kitty, Biskoth directed by R Kannan. Recently, the makers revealed its trailer. The film has Tara Alisha Berry and Swathi Muppala as the female leads, while Sowcar Janaki, Motta Rajendran, Anand Raj and Lollu Sabha Manohar will be seen playing key supporting roles. It is to be noted that Biskoth marks Sowcar Janaki’s 400th film. The film has music by Arjun Reddy composer Radhan and cinematography by Shanmugasundaram, who shot to his fame after Vijay Sethupathi and Trisha starrer 96.

