Santhanam's son to make his debut in Prabhudeva's film? Here's what we know

Santhanam recently wrapped up the shoot of Parris Jeyaraj. Now, it seems like his son will follow in his footsteps to become an actor.

Santhanam’s fans are happy as the popular South actor recently wrapped up the shooting schedule of his movie Parris Jeyaraj. He was busy shooting for the same for the past few weeks and finally completed it on December 13, 2020. Now, he has grabbed headlines again but for an entirely different reason. So, this piece of news is not regarding the actor but his son Nibun. That is because the latest reports suggest that he will be making his movie debut soon.

A report by TOI says that he will make his debut in Prabhudeva’s upcoming movie. The little guy has been spotted with his parents and various events and occasions. For instance, he made an appearance during the audio launch of Santhanam’s movie Sakka Podu Podu Raja back in 2017. Now, talking about his debut movie, it is said to be directed by N Raghavan who is accredited with masterpieces like Manjappai. Further details are awaited about the same.

If media reports are to be believed, the movie’s story will revolve around Nibun’s character. Meanwhile, his father Santhanam is currently awaiting the release of the first single from his movie Parris Jeyaraj. It also features Sastika Rajendran and Anaika Soti in significant roles. The music has been composed by Santhosh Narayanan. The Johnson directorial’s first look has also been revealed a long time ago. On the other hand, Prabhudeva is currently busy shooting for his upcoming movie titled Bagheera that has been directed by Aadhik Ravichandran. Its shooting schedule began in September this year.

Credits :Times of India

