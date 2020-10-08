Santhosh P Jayakumar’s Irandam Kuththu: Arya RELEASES teaser of the adult comedy; WATCH

From the trailer, it can be understood that just like the first part, this one also incorporates the concept of horror element in the film.

The first installment of adult comedy horror film, Iruttu Araiyil Murattu Kuththu was released last year. The film was a success at the box office, but it was criticised widely. Now, the film’s sequel titled Irandam Kuththu had its teaser released by popular Kollywood actor Arya. Directed by Hara Hara Mahadevaki fame Santhosh P Jayakumar, the first installment had starred Gautham Karthik, Vaibhavi Shandilya, Yashika Aannand, Chandrika Ravi and Shah Ra in the lead roles. Reportedly, the film’s success despite all the controversies has encouraged Santhosh to do a sequel.

In the second part, Santhosh P. Jayakumar will be playing the lead role himself. The film also has Tamil Bigg Boss 2 fame Daniel Annie Pope in a key role. Supporting actors Chaams, Motta Rajendran will also be seen in the film. The makers originally planned to release the film in May 2020. However, it did not happen owing to the pandemic situation.

Sharing the video, Arya wrote on Twitter, “Stylish engaging nd entertaining film in this genre is a difficult one. Beta @santhoshpj21 is a master at it. Congrats on ur debut darling #IrandamKuththu”. As far as the teaser is concerned, it starts with Motta Rajendran trying to narrate a ‘kutty story’ and then it goes on to show all the aspects one would expect in an adult film. Just like the first part, this one also incorporates the concept of horror element in the film.

