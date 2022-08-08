Santhosh Varkey reacts to Nithya Menen allegations on him: If I had known, wouldn't have loved her...

Nithya Menen recently opened up about being harassed by a youth and a film reviewer, who is known for his quirky film reviews on social media. Although she didn't take any name, Santosh Varkey is the filmmaker she is referring to. Over the few years, he also stirred controversy by stating that he likes actress Nithya Menen and is planning to marry her.

Now, Santhosh reacted to her allegations and quoted as per Indiaglitz, "She said that I tortured her by calling from more than 30 numbers. But people can imagine how many sim cards a single person can buy in his name. Not only that but Nithya Menon's mother told me that she is engaged to someone else. But her father told me that she is not engaged to anyone. I was very confused when they said different things. I came to know that they were going to file a sexual harassment case against me. Also, I have been doing my duties without interfering in any matters after my father's death. If I had known this, I wouldn't have fallen in love with her and followed her around."

Nithya added that she went through all these when her mom was recovering from cancer. “Those who believe whatever he says are the real fools. He has been harassing me for a long time. He began to speak about me publicly after he became viral. He has been bothering me for more than six years. I have shown incredible patience despite everyone asking me to file a police complaint. He would call my parents on their phones. Finally, even they had to raise their voice after losing their patients. He would always call even when my mother was recovering from cancer. I have seen my father and mother, who are usually gentle and calm, speak angrily to him. I told them to block his number. I had to block almost thirty phone numbers that he owns"

Meanwhile, Nithya Menen shared screen space with Vijay Sethupathi in a Malayalam film titled 19 (1) (a), which has released on OTT platform, Hotstar + Disney. Nithya Menen will be playing one of the leads in Dhanush's upcoming film, Thiruchitrambalam.

Also Read: Nithya Menen makes a shocking revelation, says she was harassed by a viral 'film reviewer' for 6 years