Santosh Sivan's Malayalam drama Jack N Jill starring Manju Warrier to feature comedian Yogi Babu?

Malayalam film Jack N Jill will reportedly feature well known comic actor Yogi Babu in a crucial role in the film helmed by Santosh Sivan

The latest news update about the Malayalam film Jack N Jill suggests that well known comic actor Yogi Babu will feature in a crucial role in the film. The film is helmed by well-known cinematographer Santosh Sivan. The Malayalam drama will feature Asuran actress Manju Warrier in the lead. The latest news update is generating a lot of curiosity among the fans as Yogi Babu happens to be one of the most sought after comic actors in the south film industry. Now, the much-awaited drama Jack N Jill will also star actors like Soubin Shahir, Basil Joseph, Nedumudi Venu, and Kalidas Jayaram in key roles.

The director while talking about the film in an interview revealed that he wants to wait until the theatres reopen. Due to the global Coronavirus pandemic, all the theatres have been shut down. Many south films have taken the OTT route and decided on releasing the film on a digital streaming platform. Now, according to news reports, the director Santosh Sivan also stated that he will not release the film with Manju Warrier in the lead on an OTT platform. Furthermore, Sivan states that he wanted to work with the Asuran actress on a unique script.

As per media reports, the upcoming film Jack N Jill will have Manju Warrier essaying a woman, who becomes a subject of a science experiment. Now, we know this sounds quirky, but the film is expected to have a thrilling story line.

