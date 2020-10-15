Sanusha trolled for sharing about depression and her mental health; Actress hits back with a powerful reply

Sanusha shared all the comments she received on her mental health piece and shut the trolls with a powerful reply on social media.

Malayalam actress Sanusha Santhosh recently opened up about depression and going through a lot during the lockdown. The actress through her YouTube channel shared about going through the most difficult phase in her life and that she even thought of ending her life. Sanusha revealed how she was dealing with this situation and that her sister was the only one she could speak to. The same was carried by an online website but unfortunately, people made a joke out it. Sanusha Santhosh was trolled and many made fun about her mental health. However, she did not let it go. Sanusha shared all the comments she received on her mental health piece and shut the trolls with a powerful reply on social media.

Sanusha Santhosh penned a long note on how people reacted to her piece in Manorama online on mental health. Sharing a few comments she wrote on Instagram, "I'm sharing one of the comment section that appeared to be on Manorama online story about me and the mental health struggle I've gone through which I shared personally in my YouTube channel. I shared it because I believe at least one person might get help after knowing there are people out there who's going through it & trying just like YOU."

The actress, who opened up about mental health and depression, further wrote, "See guys I've already told you how SOME IDIOTS take this mental health issues and when someone openly talks about it- this is how they behave. This is how they RUIN it for many people.. I'm sure they are a bunch of sick people who belong to such categories in our society where such stigmas still works out more than truth & wellness."

