Sapna Theatre In Thrissur permanently shuts down amid lockdown; Here's why

A lot of things have changed in the last few months due to COVID-19 outbreak. Amid everything, the famous Sapna Theatre in Thrissur permanently shuts down.

India is currently in the unlock phase one amid the Covid-19 pandemic. After months, shops, and other things have started reopening. Also, the shooting of the films have slowly started. A lot of things have changed in the last few months. Amid everything, the famous Sapna Theatre in Thrissur permanently shuts down. Yes, the cinema hall has been sold to a business group for a huge sum. The moviegoers are surely going to miss those celebrations of the movies releases and watching the films at the famous Sapna theatre.

One of the trade analysts tweeted, "#Thrissur #Sapna right in the heart of #Thrissur town and one of the highest collecting theatre has permanently closed down. A business group has purchased it. More single screen theatres in #Kerala are on the lookout for prospective buyers." Meanwhile, to avoid spread of pandemic, new shooting protocols have been introduced by the governement. The celebs are looking forward to resume the shooting of the films with all the precautions.

#Thrissur #Sapna right in the heart of #Thrissur town and one of the highest collecting theatre has permanently closed down. A business group has purchased it. More single screen theatres in #Kerala are on the lookout for prospective buyers. — Sreedhar Pillai (@sri50) June 6, 2020

Recently, during a Live interaction, Rana Daggubati said Malayalam industry will get back in action faster than all post lockdown. He said, "From all the industries that will get back, probably Malayalam cinema will get back in action faster than all of us because they use the smallest units...They can do cinema very very quickly. They have very limited resources and have made big cinema out of that."

Credits :Twitter

