Sapta Sagaradaache Ello (Side B) First Single OUT: Rakshit Shetty and Rukmini feature in melodic new song

Sapta Sagaradaache Ello (Side A) was one of the most poetic films in Indian cinema in recent years. The film which leaves an etched-out mark in the souls of the watchers has really left them speechless over the quality of the film and the performances by the leads.

The movie which is currently streaming on an OTT platform is getting its second installment titled Sapta Sagaradaache Ello (Side B) on November 17 in theaters and the makers have dropped a melodious and melancholic song set to move your hearts in all directions possible.

Sharing the official link of the tracks in languages Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam, Rakshit Shetty shared a tweet on his official X account which reads, “This one’s going to make a place in your heart in no time. Our first single from Sapta Sagaradaache Ello - Side B is out now.”

Check out the official tweet and the first single from Sapta Sagaradaache Ello - Side B

Sapta Sagaradaache Ello (Side A) which was released in theaters back in September this year was well received by both audiences and critics. The film, as dubbed by the critics, was a poetic visual storytelling.

The Drama/Romance flick was regarded as a profound love story that focused on staying true to the film’s plot and was sincere and simplistic in nature. The beautifully heart-wrenching movie revolves around the story of Manu and Priya who go to great lengths to fulfill a promise and the transformation in life they receive.

More about Sapta Saagaradaache Ello – Side B

Sapta Saagaradaache Ello – Side B is releasing in theaters on November 17 of this year in multiple languages. Charan Raj, the composer for the film’s first part as well is composing this and the first single is just a never to miss out song.

The film features Rakshit Shetty and Rukmini Vasanth reprising their roles from the first film. Along with them, actors Chaithra J. Achar, Achyuth Kumar, Pavitra Lokesh, Avinash and many more will be playing prominent roles.

