Sapta Sagaradaache Ello - Side B: Rakshit Shetty shares official release date for his movie’s sequel

Rakshit Shetty has finally provided an update about his next film Sapta Sagaradaache Ello - Side B which is supposed to serve as the second part of his two-part romantic drama film. The first part of the movie Sapta Sagaradaache Ello - Side A released in theaters on September 1 this year and now its second part has been confirmed to be released on November 17.

Check out Rakshit Shetty’s tweet

Sharing the official posters through his X account, Rakshit wrote the caption, “Will there be a change in the course of destiny? Sapta Sagaradaache Ello - Side B releases on 17th November in Kannada, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam”

The first part of the film which is titled Sapta Sagaradaache Ello - Side A released in theaters on September 1st in languages like Kannada, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam. The second part of the film had been going on postponed for a while now and the official confirmation surely comes as a delight for many.

About Sapta Sagaradaache Ello - Side A

Sapta Sagaradaache Ello - Side A is a Kannada language romantic drama film directed by Hemanth M Rao. The film which features the 777 Charlie star Rakshit Shetty and Rukmini Vasanth in the leading roles was also produced by Rakshit himself. The music was composed by Charan Raj which had received widespread acclaim. The cinematography was handled by Advaitha Gurumurthy and editing was fulfilled by Sunil S. Bharadwaj and Hemanth M. Rao.

The film which focuses on the story of Manu played by Rakshit and Priya played by Rukmini features an ardent love story that unfolds and delves into the depths of their emotions. A promise Manu kept is what drives the core emotion of the film with him going to great lengths to fulfill his promise, which triggers unexpected turns and transforms situations for their profound love. The film which was released a few weeks ago was met with some great critical reviews and love from the audience. The film is also now available for streaming in Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam languages.

