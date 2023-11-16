Sapta Sagaradaache Ello - Side B Twitter Review: Fans are all praises for Rakshit Shetty’s romantic flick

Rakshit Shetty’s latest film, Sapta Sagaradaache Ello - Side A, was a blockbuster hit. The romantic drama flick, helmed by Hemanth M Rao, was released in September and received widespread acclaim. The 777 Charlie actor had also recently announced that the second part of the film, Sapta Sagaradaache Side B, would be released on November 17th.

However, the paid premiere show of the film has already happened today, November 16th, just hours before the film’s official theatrical release. Fans who caught a glimpse of the film have now taken to social media to share their opinions about the film.

Fans call Sapta Sagaradaache Ello - Side B an emotional ride

After a truly gripping first part, expectations were high for SSE - Side B, and by the looks of it, the film has delivered. As per the words of the fans, Rakshit Shetty’s performance, as well as the storytelling, is the film's highlight.

One review on X read: “What a movie. Just complete blank. Don’t know how to describe what I just witnessed. It’s a proud feeling that such movies are made in kannada.”

Check out the reviews below:

More about Sapta Sagaradaache Ello - Side B

Sapta Sagaradaache Ello - Side B is all set to hit the silver screens on November 17th in Kannada, Tamil, Malayalam, and Telugu. The music for the film has been composed by Charan Raj. The film features Rakshit Shetty and Rukmini Vasanth reprising their roles from the first part of the film. Also, it has Chaitra J Achar, Achyuth Kumar, Pavitra Lokesh, Avinash, and many more in prominent roles.