Sapta Sagaradaache Ello Twitter Review: 10 tweets to read before watching Rakshit Shetty's romantic film

Rakshit Shetty is back with another feel-good film Sapta Sagaradaache Ello after the National Award-winning Charlie 777. Sapta Sagaradaache Ello is being presented in two parts – Side A and Side, the first part has been released in theatres today. The first part is receiving a massive response from the Kannada audiences.

Several Kannada audiences who have watched the film in cinema halls shared their reviews on social media. As per the initial response, the film is a total winner. Sapta Sagaradaache Ello is appreciated as a good heart-touching love story. The film is called a classic and a masterpiece for the pure romance and chemistry between the lead pair, Rakshit Shetty and Rukmini Vasanth. Director Hemanth's storytelling and script thoroughly impressed the audience. The film is the ultimate proof of how Kannada cinema is giving the best.

A netizen on Twitter wrote, "Sapta Sagaradaache Ello - The chemistry between @rukminitweets and @rakshitshetty has worked splendidly. The supporting actors have also done a commendable job. This movie is tailored for those who take stories seriously." Another user tweeted, "#SaptaSagaradaacheEllo will stay in the mind of audience with the wonderful plot and story which director has created Charan sirs music is catchy and Rakshit bro rocking with his performance but rukmini stole the show and hearts with fantastic adorable expressions and it goes on and yes there is more to come and more to be told by dir in SIDE-B overall. MUSTWATCH."



About Sapta Sagaradaache Ello

Sapta Sagaradaache Ello Side A clashed at the box office alongside Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha’s Kushi. The romantic drama, which was also released in Kannada, is receiving positive responses. The film is directed by Hemanth M. Rao and features Rakshit Shetty and Rukmini Vasanth in the lead roles. The film is produced by Paramvah Studios and distributed by KVN Productions. The musical score is composed by Charan Raj, while Advaitha Gurumurthy and Varun Goli take charge of cinematography and editing, respectively.

ALSO READ: Kushi Movie Review: Vijay Deverakonda, Samantha Ruth Prabhu starrer a hit or flop? Check out audience reactions