Sapta Sagaradaache Ello’s Chaithra Achar extends her heartfelt wishes to co-star Rakshit Shetty on his 41st birthday

Back in 2023, Rakshit Shetty arrived on the big screen with his film series Sapta Sagaradaache Ello. The movie tugged at the heartstrings of many along with two brilliant actresses Rukmini Vasanth and Chaithra Achar stealing everyone’s hearts. As Rakshit Shetty celebrates his birthday today, his co-star Chaithra Achar left no stone unturned to make him feel special.

With the actor turning 41 on June 6, 2024, his co-star Chaithra took to her X (formerly Twitter) handle to express her birthday wishes to him. Writing “It's a world @rakshitshetty day," the actress shared a fun selfie with the Kirik Party actor.

Chaithra J Achar wishes SSE co-star Rakshit Shetty on his birthday

The movie Sapta Sagaradaache Ello - Side B made us witness the fantastic chemistry of Rakshit Shetty and Chaithra Achar on the big screen. The film series gave us a hard-hitting love story which was showcased across two movies.

The movie initially focused on the love life of Manu and Priya, a young couple who plan on getting married. However, in hopes of getting her the life she deserves, Manu takes up the blame for a hit-and-run case in exchange for money. Despite being offered to get out on bail soon, circumstances lead to his imprisonment for 10 years, with him forcing Priya to move on and start a new life.

The second installment of the movie focuses on what has happened to both of them after 10 years. In time, Manu gets to know how Priya is in an unhappy marriage and decides to help her out financially.

On the other hand, he also meets a kind-hearted call girl called Surabhi, who hints at a second chance at love for him. The movie series focuses on how the couple, deep in emotions, had to unfold and let go of one another.

Rakshit Shetty’s work front

Rakshit Shetty is all set to reprise his role as Richard Antony from his movie, Ulidavaru Kandanthe. The much-awaited prequel titled Richard Anthony: Lord of the Sea is directed by the actor himself and has been delayed for quite some time now.

However, the actor recently announced on the 10th anniversary of the first film that a special announcement would come soon.

