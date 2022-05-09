Sara Ali Khan pours love on Liger actor Vijay Deverakonda: Wishing you all the luck and success

Vijay Deverakonda is one of the most bankable actors in the film industry. Not just on-screen, but Vijay has gained a massive following off-screen too. Today, the popular actor turned 33 today. Wishes continue to pour in for Tollywood heartthrob Vijay Deverakonda. Samantha Ruth Prabhu, and Ananya Panday among others took to their social media accounts and shared sweet messages to wish him on the special day. A few moments back, Sara Ali Khan also took to her social media handle and shared a picture with the Liger star along with a heartfelt note.

Sara dropped an unseen picture with Vijay and wrote, “Happiest birthday @thedeverakonda Wishing you all the love, luck, laughter, success, and contentment. Continue killing it”. The actress previously said if the filmmaker Karan Johar recreates ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’, she would love to be a part of it along with Vijay Deverakonda and Janhvi Kapoor. Well, we can’t wait to see them on-screen!

Earlier, Deverakonda Liger’s co-star Ananya also wished him on the occasion. Sharing a sunkissed selfie of her and Vijay on Instagram, the actor wrote, "Happiest Birthday. Let's kill it this year!! All my love always." To note, with Liger, Vijay Deverakonda will be stepping into the Pan-India market for the first time.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vijay will next be seen in 'Jana Gana Mana'. The film is all set to go on floors in September. Currently, the actor is in Kashmir and is shooting for Shiva Nirvana directorial, co-starring Samantha.

Whereas Sara has wrapped up the shooting of Laxman Utekar’s yet-to-be-titled project with Vicky Kaushal. She is currently working on Pavan Kirpalani’s directorial Gaslight with Vikrant Massey. The movie will mark her first project with Vikrant.

Also Read: Last leg of Liger schedule on; Vijay Deverakonda and crew ready to roll