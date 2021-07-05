Sara's Movie Review: Another gem from Malayalam cinema; Anna Ben steals the show

Sara's Movie Review: Jude Anthony deserves an applause for taking up such a sensitive and important topic and showing it in a beautiful way.

Title: Sara's

Cast: Anna Ben and Sunny Wayne

Director: Jude Anthany Joseph

Rating: 3/5

Malayalam film Sara’s is the latest film to skip theatrical release and release on OTT directly. Starring Anna Ben and Sunny Wayne in lead roles, the film is directed by Jude Anthany Joseph who directed Ohm Shanti Oshaana earlier. Bankrolled by producer PK Muralidharan, the film's story is penned by Akshay Hareesh.

Sara Vincent is an easy-going girl who is very sure that she doesn’t want to have kids. Her dream was to become a filmmaker. After getting married to Jeevan the love of her life, she realises she is unable to focus on fulfilling her dream ad handle the stress that comes from family and society. How does she deal with it?

This film is a tribute to all the women and mothers out there. All that the director wants to say is that when it comes to motherhood, it is a choice. “It is a woman’s body and so should be her choice to have kids or not.”

Right during her school days, Sara decided she doesn’t want to give birth to a child. With whomever she discussed the same, they would tell her that someday, she will change her mind. But she never did. She is a busy girl who is chasing her dream of becoming a filmmaker. While working on the script, she meets Jeevan and surprisingly, he is also not interested in having kids. Slowly, they get closer to each other, travel together and decide to get married.

Finally, Sara is ready with the script and cracks a deal. She is all set to direct the first film and that’s when she gets pregnant. Her family and society try to convince her to give up her career, while Sara wan to abort the child and pursue her dream job. While Sara is confident about what she wants to do, people around her struggle with her confidence and clarity towards life.

The film is all about voluntary childlessness, and how only the woman who gives birth to the child can take. A married couple, who want to be child-free are showered with lots of judgements and expectations by family and society.

Jude Anthony deserves applause for picking up such a sensitive yet important topic and showing it in such a beautiful way. Sara’s doesn’t hurt anybody’s feelings but will settle down there in your mind and make you think again and again before you judge a woman or couple for choosing to not have kids.

Sara’s strength is her father who regardless of the situation, always chooses to have her daughter’s back. The bottom line of the film is that it is important to understand what women want and let them pursue their dreams. Sara’s says that nobody can judge a woman just based on the choices she made for herself. This film is another gem from Malayalam cinema and a breath of fresh air.

Anna Ben and Sunny have done a great performance. Actor Siddique, who plays the doctor, is the most important character in this film. Though he is seen not more than 10 minutes on screen, he brings a twist to the tale.

Review by: Bhavana Sharma

