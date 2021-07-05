Sara's Twitter Review: Anna Ben and Sunny Wayne starrer gets a positive response from the audience
Malayalam movie Sara's starring Anna Ben and Sunny Wayne in lead roles has finally released today, July 5 and is getting a good response from the audience on social media. Directed by Jude Anthany Joseph, the film gets a direct-to-OTT release on Amazon Prime Video. Going by the first reviews of the film on Twitter, Sara's has highly managed to live up to the audience's expectations. Assistant cinematographer Aravind writes, "#SaraS is a warm feel good film that we all could do with after a flurry of thrillers. Loved the route that the film took with regard to the messaging. I thought it would end up being a lecture about parenthood but refreshingly it is not that!"
The storyline of Anna Ben and Sunny Wayne starrer is said to be the wow element besides the phenomenal performances by the lead actors. Many have also tagged Sara's as one of the best family dramas of 2021. The movie also features actors Benny P Nayarambalam, Mallika Sukumaran, Prasanth Nair, Dhanya Varma, Siddique, Vijayakumar, Aju Varghese among others. Malayalam cinema is highly content-driven and this seems to be another masterpiece. Bankrolled by producer PK Muralidharan, the film's story is written by Akshay Hareesh.
#SaraS i just loved it .. simply loved it ..
enaku personal a padam romba pudichuthu .. 2021 la release aana films la one of the best drama movie nu solluven ..
songs, dop, acting and dialogues ellame enaku pudichuthu
neengalum free a iruntha paarunga hope u all like too pic.twitter.com/yvyaOCe0y7
— SmartBarani (@SmartBarani) July 4, 2021
#SaraS is now streaming on Amazon Prime with English subtitles. #AnnaBen.
July 8 - #AnugrageethanAntony ( Mazhavil Manorama )
July 9 - #Chathurmukham (zee)
July 15 - #Malik ( Amazon Prime) pic.twitter.com/pK7N0LiazM
— Ananthajith Asokkumar (@iamananthajith) July 5, 2021
A lightweight approach towards a heavy-duty subject & managed it neatly...
A pleasant Watch...
Anna Ben #Saras #SarasOnPrime pic.twitter.com/fCMMfVivds
— Cyril Sabu (@Cyrloo) July 4, 2021
OTT 60 #SaraS @PrimeVideoIN
Requires a bit of patience to go through the last 40-50 mins as situations get more predcitable. Nevertheless, a pleasant watch , #AnnaBen is excellent as always pic.twitter.com/ulkTIWg5jY
— Cinematic (@sakxedge) July 4, 2021
Despite its old school route and preachy part, #SaraS is a beautifully crafted feel-good entertainer with a strong message told in a sweet and simple way. #AnnaBen has once again hits the bulls eye #SarasOnPrime pic.twitter.com/LpjtDnGxDf
— Rahul Babu (@rahulbabu1011) July 4, 2021
#SaraS Is A Light Hearted Avg One Time Watchable Film With A Bold Message Expressed In A Lighter Way The Weak Script Makes This An Half Baked Film.. AnnaBen SunnyWayne Combo Was Good.. Approach This Film As A Timepass OTT Film With A Msg.. #SarasOnPrime @PrimeVideoIN pic.twitter.com/lPk6Km4xNH
— Akshay S Nair (@filmy_akku) July 4, 2021
Doesn't really tells anything which we already don't know but for me personally last 50 mins are peak Relatability.
Family happiness vs personal happiness hits a different node all together.
All being said,I had a blast watching this,lot of smiles#SaraS is Happy Watch
— Niteesh Reddy Madithati (@niteesh_m_v) July 5, 2021
#SaraS - A pretty good, simple feel good film from Jude Anthany Joseph, thoroughly enjoyed it. Anna Ben was excellent. Good Watch !!
— (@SarathEz) July 4, 2021
#Saras - BOLD
Thought the film is gonna preach about Parenthood but liked the way it shaped up & the theme of "Her body, her Choice"..This movie might stir up some heavy conversations but that's where the film's success lies..Had some connectivity flaws but still ends as good https://t.co/eZat8Nz0Ln pic.twitter.com/KjPKUTcwyI
— Karthick Shivaraman (STAY SAFE) (@iskarthi_) July 4, 2021
Watched #SarasOnPrime
Feel good movie with Bold message. loved the way they've portrayed it. Father daughter convo and Doctor's convo are my fav portions.
#Annaben you've shined
Lived as #Sara
best wishes team #Saras #JudeAnthanyJoseph #AnnaBen #Sunnywayne #Siddique pic.twitter.com/hbSe687Cwg
— Mr.A.E.John Jr. AJ (@joemichaeljohn) July 4, 2021
#Saras - Good One
— Jaasim.__ (@Jaasim__) July 4, 2021
Sara’s is a story of a young and aspiring filmmaker who is struggling to do her first project in the world of cinema. The film is set to be a rollercoaster ride of emotions and laughter.
