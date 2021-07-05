Sara's Twitter Review: Anna Ben and Sunny Wayne starrer gets a positive response from the audience

Sara's Review: The storyline of Anna Ben and Sunny Wayne starrer is said to be the wow factor besides the phenomenal performances by the lead actors.

Malayalam movie Sara's starring Anna Ben and Sunny Wayne in lead roles has finally released today, July 5 and is getting a good response from the audience on social media. Directed by Jude Anthany Joseph, the film gets a direct-to-OTT release on Amazon Prime Video. Going by the first reviews of the film on Twitter, Sara's has highly managed to live up to the audience's expectations. Assistant cinematographer Aravind writes, "#SaraS is a warm feel good film that we all could do with after a flurry of thrillers. Loved the route that the film took with regard to the messaging. I thought it would end up being a lecture about parenthood but refreshingly it is not that!"

The storyline of Anna Ben and Sunny Wayne starrer is said to be the wow element besides the phenomenal performances by the lead actors. Many have also tagged Sara's as one of the best family dramas of 2021. The movie also features actors Benny P Nayarambalam, Mallika Sukumaran, Prasanth Nair, Dhanya Varma, Siddique, Vijayakumar, Aju Varghese among others. Malayalam cinema is highly content-driven and this seems to be another masterpiece. Bankrolled by producer PK Muralidharan, the film's story is written by Akshay Hareesh.

Sara’s is a story of a young and aspiring filmmaker who is struggling to do her first project in the world of cinema. The film is set to be a rollercoaster ride of emotions and laughter.

