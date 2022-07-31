Sarath Chandran to Monisha Unni: Mollywood actors who died at the young age

It was shocking after the Malayalam actor Sharath Chandran left for his heavenly abode at the age of 37. The Angamally Diaries star was recently found dead at his residence in the Kannur region of Kerala. He is believed to have died by suicide as the police found a note on him, claiming that no one is responsible for his death.

Antony Varghese, Sharath Chandran's Angamally Diaries co-star penned a social media post informing about the same and it was then, that the news broke into social media. The actor is survived by his parents and a younger brother.

Sarath Chandran, who was originally from Kochi, initially worked in an IT firm and later shifted his professional interest to dubbing. He stepped into acting with the 2016 film Aneesya and further went on to act in movies like Angamally Diaries, Oru Mexican Aparatha, CIA, and Koode, to name a few.

Just like this, several other Mollywood stars left this mortal world too soon. Let us know more about some of them.

Taruni Sachdev

The famous child artist Taruni Sachdev passed away in a plane crash in Nepal in 2012. She was just 14 when the unfortunate incident took place. For the unversed, she played the lead in Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer horror film Vellinakshathram.

Monisha Unni

Monisha Unni, one of the most celebrated actresses of her time passed away at the age of 21 in a car accident on 5th December 1992. Although her mother Sreedevi Unni was also traveling with her, fortunately, she was able to survive the accident.

Jishnu

Another Malayalam actor Jishnu Raghavan passed away in 2016 at the age of 35 after a two-year battle with cancer. He is survived by his wife and parents.

All these stars still live in the hearts of their fans.